Former care home worker stole more than £1,000 after falling into arrears with council tax payments

PUBLISHED: 14:42 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 15 April 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A former care home worker who had bailiffs knocking on his door stole more than £1,000 after falling into arrears with his council tax payments, a court has heard.

Robert Dale, 35, worked at Eastlands Care Home in Taverham.

The Beech Road-based care home won cash in a competition in July last year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Dale, of Britten Road, Lowestoft, was one of those that had access to the card to the account where the money was put.

Corrine Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said that Dale made several withdrawals from the account in July and August last year totalling £1260.

Dale appeared in court on Monday, via video link, when he admitted the theft of £1260 from Eastlands Care Home.

Natasha Baker, mitigating, said Dale, who is a man of previous good character lost his job as a result of the theft.

She said Dale, who is now self-employed, suffered a relationship breakdown in February 2018 which left the father-of-two responsible for all the household bills.

The court was told Dale fell into arrears in relation to his council tax payments and had bailiffs “knocking on his door”.

She said the defendant had no-one to turn to help him and in a “panic” and in “pure desperation” took the money.

She said he was deeply remorseful and would like to return the money to his previous employers.

Dale was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered the carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £1260 in compensation.

Dale was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

