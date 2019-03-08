Search

Former scientist loses discrimination claim against Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:03 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 08 August 2019

A former biomedical scientist at a Norfolk hospital has failed in her claim to prove she was the victim of disability discrimination. Photo: Nick Butcher

A former biomedical scientist at a Norfolk hospital has failed in her claim to prove she was the victim of disability discrimination.

The claimant, an ex-employee of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), alleged at an employment tribunal in June at Watford Tribunal Centre, that she was the victim of discrimination and victimisation from the hospital trust.

She claimed her employer provided "unduly negative" references to two potential employers which she said led them to withdraw job offers.

But a ruling from Judge Wyeth, now published, determined her allegations were "not well founded" and dismissed her claim.

The claimant suffers from fibromyalgia, anxiety and depression and arthritis, and was employed by the trust from May to December 2014.

But before taking up the lab-based role she refused to disclose her conditions.

The ruling, which was delivered on July 24, found the trust had "genuine concerns about [her] capability" and the references were "fair and accurate".

Read the full judgement here.

