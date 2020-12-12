News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Forensics teams investigate city house fire in which woman died

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:38 AM December 12, 2020    Updated: 11:52 AM December 12, 2020
Forensics officers investigating a fatal house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich.

Police forensics officers were today still investigating the scene of a house fire in which an elderly woman died.

Police were called to the home on Unthank Road at 7am on Friday (December 11) to help Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service after reports of a fire.

Four crews of firefighters attended the blaze, with police and an ambulance also called.

Police forensics teams were investigating the house fire on Unthank Road in which an elderly woman died.

An elderly woman was found inside and police confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager, who police said, was known to the woman who died, was arrested yesterday.

And this morning, Norfolk Constabulary’s forensics team was carrying out investigations at the home.

Investigators, wearing blue and white suits, were inside the property, which remained cordoned off with blue and white police tape.

Three police vehicles, including one of the force’s forensics services vans, were parked outside.

The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained, but on Friday night, police confirmed a man in his late teens had been arrested.

A police spokesman said: "While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, officers have arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the incident.

Forensics teams are continuing to investigate a fatal house fire in Unthank Road in Norwich.

“He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and will be questioned in due course.

“Following initial enquiries officers do believe that the man arrested and the victim are known to one another."

Unthank Road was temporarily closed on Friday, but has since reopened.

