Car stolen in early morning robbery

PUBLISHED: 08:48 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 15 January 2019

A Ford Puma was stolen from Higher Drive in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen during an early morning robbery.

The Ford Puma was taken from a home in Higher Drive, Lowestoft, between 4.30am and 8.30am on Monday, January 14th.

The car is described as a black with the registration Y577 XOT.

A police spokesman said: “If you saw the car being taken, driven in the area or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/2654/19.”

