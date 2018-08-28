Car stolen in early morning robbery
PUBLISHED: 08:48 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 15 January 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen during an early morning robbery.
The Ford Puma was taken from a home in Higher Drive, Lowestoft, between 4.30am and 8.30am on Monday, January 14th.
The car is described as a black with the registration Y577 XOT.
A police spokesman said: “If you saw the car being taken, driven in the area or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/2654/19.”
