Dealer's appeal after performance car stolen from forecourt
- Credit: Fresh Motors
A dealer is appealing for information after a performance car was stolen from its forecourt.
The vehicle, a grey Ford Focus ST-3 with the registration FJ67 VMY, was taken from Fresh Motors at Neaton Business Park, Watton.
It was being advertised for sale at £16,690.
Fresh Motors reported the theft to police on March 6 and believe it could have been stolen any time from late February to early March.
Jacob Freshwater, owner of the company, said: "The problem was, we didn't know it was gone straight away.
"This sort of thing is definitely a prevalent crime at the moment - exploiting keyless entry to steal cars. We've heard of a couple of other incidents in Watton recently."
A spokesman for Norfolk police said an investigation had been carried out but "all lines of enquiry were exhausted".
They added: "No further action will be taken pending further investigative opportunities."
Anyone with information can call Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 36/14326/21.