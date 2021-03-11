News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dealer's appeal after performance car stolen from forecourt

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:08 AM March 11, 2021   
A Ford Focus ST-3 has been stolen from Fresh Motors in Watton

A Ford Focus ST-3 has been stolen from Fresh Motors in Watton - Credit: Fresh Motors

A dealer is appealing for information after a performance car was stolen from its forecourt. 

The vehicle, a grey Ford Focus ST-3 with the registration FJ67 VMY, was taken from Fresh Motors at Neaton Business Park, Watton.

It was being advertised for sale at £16,690.

Fresh Motors reported the theft to police on March 6 and believe it could have been stolen any time from late February to early March. 

Jacob Freshwater, owner of the company, said: "The problem was, we didn't know it was gone straight away.

"This sort of thing is definitely a prevalent crime at the moment - exploiting keyless entry to steal cars. We've heard of a couple of other incidents in Watton recently."

A spokesman for Norfolk police said an investigation had been carried out but "all lines of enquiry were exhausted". 

They added: "No further action will be taken pending further investigative opportunities."

Anyone with information can call Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 36/14326/21.

