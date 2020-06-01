Search

Advanced search

Appeal after Ford Edge is stolen

PUBLISHED: 15:09 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 01 June 2020

A silver Ford Edge car, registration AU67 SVT, was stolen from Corton Road in Lowestoft between noon and 1.30pm on Friday, May 29. Picture: Google Images

A silver Ford Edge car, registration AU67 SVT, was stolen from Corton Road in Lowestoft between noon and 1.30pm on Friday, May 29. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a car was stolen from a busy street.

Police are seeking information after the vehicle was stolen in Lowestoft at the end of last week.

A police spokesman said: “The silver Ford Edge, registration AU67 SVT, was stolen from Corton Road sometime between noon and 1.30pm on Friday, May 29.

“Can you help?”

If you saw the car being taken or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/29431/20.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

No new coronavirus-related deaths in Norfolk hospitals

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘A particular kind of Hell’: Shielded author phones mum to say ‘Dad has died’

Norwich author Laura James, who has been shielding during the pandemic, has spoken up about her father's death and how she had to break the news on the phone to her mum. Picture: Tim James

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant
Drive 24