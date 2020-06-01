Appeal after Ford Edge is stolen

A silver Ford Edge car, registration AU67 SVT, was stolen from Corton Road in Lowestoft between noon and 1.30pm on Friday, May 29. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a car was stolen from a busy street.

Police are seeking information after the vehicle was stolen in Lowestoft at the end of last week.

A police spokesman said: “The silver Ford Edge, registration AU67 SVT, was stolen from Corton Road sometime between noon and 1.30pm on Friday, May 29.

“Can you help?”

If you saw the car being taken or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/29431/20.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

