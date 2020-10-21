Leicester fan threw lit flare during match at Carrow Road

Jake Sharpe leaving Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting throwing a lit flare at a match at Carrow Road in February 2020. PIC: Archant. Archant

A Leicester fan threw a lit flare in a bar at Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamal Lewis of Norwich celebrates victory with the home fans during the Premier League match against Leicester at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Jamal Lewis of Norwich celebrates victory with the home fans during the Premier League match against Leicester at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Jake Sharpe, 27, was seen with a flare at the stadium during last season’s top flight clash between the Canaries and the Foxes.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said it was during half-time when a ground steward “saw smoke coming from the away end bar”.

Sharpe was spotted “jumping about” among a group of about 30 other people with blue smoke coming from a flare he was holding above his head.

The court was told that when the flare stopped smoking Sharpe threw it at the steward.

Sharpe was arrested and told officers he was extremely remorseful and “disappointed with himself”.

He said he threw the flare because it was hot and denied having thrown it at the steward.

The prosecution said they would be applying for a football banning order following the incident at the match, which Norwich won 1-0 thanks to a Jamal Lewis strike.

Sharpe, of Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth, appeared at court on Wednesday, October 21 when he admitted having a firework at a sporting event, namely a flare during the match on February 28 this year.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating, said Sharpe had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mr Foulkes said Sharpe, who had gone to the match with his father, had gone to the bar at half-time.

He said there had been people in “high spirits” but that was all.

Mr Foulkes said: “He became involved in some jolliness with other supporters, jumping around with them.”

He said someone passed him the flare and “he took it” before holding it above his head and then throwing it “because it was hot”.

Mr Foulkes said Sharpe denied throwing it at the steward and added there was no suggestion there was any disorder.

He said: “He simply got carried away with the atmosphere in the moment and did something silly”.

Magistrates indicated they wanted to see footage of the incident before sentence - and deciding whether to impose a football banning order - given the different views put forward by both the prosecution and defence.

The case was adjourned until November 20.

Sharpe was granted bail.