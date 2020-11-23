Leicester City fan banned for throwing lit flare during match at Carrow Road

Published: 10:58 AM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020

A Leicester City fan who threw a lit flare in a bar at Carrow Road has been banned from football grounds for three years.

Jake Sharpe, 27, was seen with a flare at the stadium during last season’s top flight clash between the Canaries and the Foxes.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard it was during half-time when a ground steward “saw smoke coming from the away end bar”.

Sharpe was spotted “jumping about” among a group of about 30 other people with blue smoke coming from a flare he was holding above his head.

The court was told that when the flare stopped smoking Sharpe threw it at the steward.

Sharpe was arrested and told officers he was extremely remorseful and “disappointed with himself”.

He said he threw the flare because it was hot and denied having thrown it at the steward.

Sharpe, of Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth, appeared at court on Friday, November 20 for sentence having last month admitted having a firework at a sporting event, namely a flare during the match on February 28 this year.

He was given a two month community order and ordered to do 70 hours unpaid work.

Sharpe was also given a three year football banning order.

It means he cannot enter a football ground for the next three years and must also surrender his passport every time England play away from home for the duration of the order.

Sharpe was told by magistrates this was a serious offence and a banning order was a message to him, as well as others, that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Kieran Dunphy, who represented Sharpe on Friday, said he had been expecting a custodial sentence but was a man of previous good character and a family man.

Mr Dunphy said Sharpe was not a football hooligan and went to the match with his dad.

He said he got carried away when the flare was passed to him and was boisterous and playful but had no intent to cause any harm.

Sharpe was also ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

The Canaries beat Leicester 1-0 in the Premier League game, courtesy of a 70th minute goal from Jamal Lewis in front of more than 27,000 fans.