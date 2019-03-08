Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam. Archant

This is the moment a man who threatened to take his partner’s jaw off was arrested after he flipped his van in a field following a dramatic high-speed chase.

Kieran Watkins takes off after police recognise the wanted man. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam. Kieran Watkins takes off after police recognise the wanted man. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Kieran Watkins, 30, had been on the run from police after threats he made to his former partner, who had suffered domestic abuse at his hands.

Watkins, who was wanted by police, was spotted in his white van by officers in Suffolk, prompting a chase reaching speeds of up to 80mph over almost three miles.

The dashcam footage, released by police, shows Watkins refusing to stop for police after he was spotted by officers in a retail complex.

He refused to pull over despite police putting on blue lights and sirens and tore off at speed going round a roundabout the wrong way, running through a red light, going up on pavements and reaching speeds of up to 80mph during the chase which lasted about three miles.

Watkins leaves the road and goes across a field, causing £650 worth of damage. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam. Watkins leaves the road and goes across a field, causing £650 worth of damage. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

The pursuit, which an officer described as the most dangerous he had been involved with in 12 years in the job, only ended when Watkins flipped his van after driving across a field off Blundeston Road, Lowestoft.

The defendant, who had caused more than £650 worth of damage to crops, ran into a wooded area and then into a pond, but “stood still” and told officers: “I’ve had enough.”

The shocking footage was played at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday where Watkins, of HMP Norwich, was jailed for a total of 16 months after he admitted dangerous driving and destroying property on May 29 last year.

The sentence is to run consecutively to the 18-month sentence he received in December after admitting coercive and controlling behaviour in respect of his former partner.

Kieran Watkins. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary. Kieran Watkins. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Judge Maureen Bacon said it was “truly appalling driving” and warned Watkins, who now has five convictions for the offence, that if he were to kill someone or harm someone through dangerous driving that “this court is waiting for you” and would impose longer sentences.

Watkins was also disqualified from driving for two years eight months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Watkins’ case featured on a Channel 5 documentary about two Norfolk victims of domestic violence which aired last month.