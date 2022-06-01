News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police hunt stolen food trailer van

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:20 AM June 1, 2022
Updated: 7:27 AM June 1, 2022
The food trailer van was stolen from Mildenhall on May 31

The food trailer van was stolen from Mildenhall on May 31 - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A food trailer van was stolen from a Suffolk town on Tuesday (May 31) evening.

Mildenhall Police confirmed a food trailer van called 'The Eating Place' had been taken from Newnham Close in the town at about 10pm on Tuesday, May 31.

Police added that an unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken.

The food trailer van was stolen from Newnham Close, Mildenhall

The food trailer van was stolen from Newnham Close, Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

Officers have asked for any information or CCTV that can assist their enquiries to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, crime reference 37/33542/22.

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Megan and Jordan

Investigations | Exclusive

'My wedding planner cancelled on me six days before my big day'

Joel Adams

person
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Mike Stonard talks about the next stages of the Norwich East Masterplan

What's next for 'the biggest development in the region?'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon