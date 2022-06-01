Police hunt stolen food trailer van
Published: 7:20 AM June 1, 2022
Updated: 7:27 AM June 1, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A food trailer van was stolen from a Suffolk town on Tuesday (May 31) evening.
Mildenhall Police confirmed a food trailer van called 'The Eating Place' had been taken from Newnham Close in the town at about 10pm on Tuesday, May 31.
Police added that an unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken.
Officers have asked for any information or CCTV that can assist their enquiries to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, crime reference 37/33542/22.