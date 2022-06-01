Police hunt stolen food trailer van

The food trailer van was stolen from Mildenhall on May 31 - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A food trailer van was stolen from a Suffolk town on Tuesday (May 31) evening.

Mildenhall Police confirmed a food trailer van called 'The Eating Place' had been taken from Newnham Close in the town at about 10pm on Tuesday, May 31.

Around 2200hrs this evening in #Mildenhall a food trailer van was stolen from Newnham Close. An unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken. Any information or CCTV that can assist please contact Suffolk Police on 101, crime reference 37/33542/22 #988 #975 pic.twitter.com/knavKOxXre — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) May 31, 2022

Police added that an unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken.

The food trailer van was stolen from Newnham Close, Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

Officers have asked for any information or CCTV that can assist their enquiries to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, crime reference 37/33542/22.