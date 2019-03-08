Search

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Norwich department store

PUBLISHED: 16:01 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 13 March 2019

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

A former history teacher and UEA graduate who had been on the run from police for two months has been sentenced over two Norwich thefts.

Angela Davey, 38, had been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November last year when she failed to appear in court.

Davey was arrested by police in London in January and is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court later this week in relation to drugs offences and breaching court orders.

But Davey, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 13) for sentence having previously admitted two counts of theft from a shop on July 10 last year and July 11 last year.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said the offences happened “one day after the other” and comprised of about £300 worth of stationery.

The court heard the offence on July 10 involved the theft of £156 worth of property from Jarrolds in Norwich, including a Filofax and an organiser.

The following day Davey stole five Filofaxes, worth £164, from Jarrolds.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating for Davey, who appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough, said she had pleaded guilty to these matters at her first opportunity in August last year and should be given credit for that.

He urged the court to sentence her for these matters before she is dealt with for the other matters at the crown court.

Davey, who wore a yellow T-shirt and appeared to have dyed blonde streaks in her hair, was sentenced to one day’s detention for these offences which has been deemed as being served.

Davey also faces two probation breaches, namely that she failed to comply with the requirements of a community order on August 9 last year by failing to report and that she failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to provide documentary evidence for the absence.

The probation matters were adjourned to either be dealt with at the crown court on Friday or at the magistrates court next week.

Davey is due before the crown court on Friday (March 15) to be sentenced after she admitted selling cocaine and admitting breaching bail by failing to turn up at court.

She was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after failing to attend court for her sentencing for drug dealing in Norwich.

She had been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November, and after she failed to turn up her friends and family put out an emotional appeal for Davey to hand herself in.

Davey’s sentencing has been adjourned so her specific role in the drug dealing operation could be agreed.

Three of Davey’s associates were jailed for a total of 11 years in January in her absence.

