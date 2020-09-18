Search

CCTV footage catches fly-tippers in the act

PUBLISHED: 07:32 18 September 2020

One of several flytips discovered at Pine Close in Thetford. Two people and a business have been fined for their part in dumping rubbish. Picture: Breckland Council

Two fly-tippers and a business have been slapped with fines after being caught dumping rubbish on CCTV.

Breckland Council installed the cameras on Pine Close in Thetford after a number of previous fly-tipping incidents in the area.

Footage was soon captured of a man leaving behind a significant fly-tip, and he was subsequently traced and given a £300 fixed penalty notice - rising to £400 if unpaid within 28 days.

A further incident, which involved garden fencing being dumped by a handyman, resulted in the culprit being issued a fine of the same amount.

The fencing was eventually cleared by the offender, who had initially told the owner that it would be disposed of correctly at the local recycling centre.

An investigation led by the council’s enforcement team also uncovered a local business using domestic bins for their commercial waste.

The business was issued an £80 fixed penalty notice and warned that a further incident will see the shop owner taken to court by the council, where fines can reach up to £1000.

Breckland’s ongoing crackdown on fly-tipping has also seen the council identify a group of residents living in an illegal multiple-occupancy sub-letting flat, who have been responsible for a number of fly-tipping incidents in Thetford.

Due to the breach in tenancy agreement and the serious environmental offences, the landlord now has the power to evict these tenants.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental and public protection, said: “We have made it clear that we simply won’t tolerate fly-tipping in Breckland.

“We are working with residents to make sure they know about the legal options to dispose of waste.

“If anyone is caught fly-tipping we will not hesitate in taking strong action to catch perpetrators and discourage future incidents.”

There have been numerous cases of fly-tippig in Thetford throughout 2020, including ne culprit who dumped packaging and household waste next to a public bin on Mallow Road.

In August, a family was been fined £200 after DIY and garden waste was found strewn on a communal green on the Abbey Estate.

Residents can report a fly-tip in their local area by visiting breckland.gov.uk/flytip.

