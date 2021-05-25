News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

'Absolutely disgusting' - fury as sofas are dumped on Thetford estate

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:42 PM May 25, 2021   
Two sofas were dumped at Canon's Walk in Thetford

Two sofas were dumped at Canon's Walk in Thetford - Credit: Denise Green

Fly-tipping on a Thetford estate has been labelled as "absolutely disgusting" after a pair of sofas were dumped there. 

The two pieces of furniture were found on Sunday (May 24) at Canon's Walk, the footpath running between St John's Way and St Martin's Way. 

It had, however, been removed by Monday morning, although Breckland confirmed its own officers were not responsible. 

Denise Green, who lives in the area, said fly-tipping in the area had become a prominent issue in recent times. 

"I'm so disappointed in the disregard being shown to the area," she said. "The sofas were dumped right outside my neighbour's kitchen window. 

You may also want to watch:

"I reported it on Sunday morning and they were collected by someone on Monday morning. But to add insult to injury, a resident has already decided to dump another item on there.

"I know it's a council estate but there really is no need for it. It's absolutely disgusting."

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  2. 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 3 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  1. 4 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  2. 5 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  3. 6 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  4. 7 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
  5. 8 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  6. 9 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
  7. 10 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon