'Absolutely disgusting' - fury as sofas are dumped on Thetford estate

Published: 2:42 PM May 25, 2021

Two sofas were dumped at Canon's Walk in Thetford - Credit: Denise Green

Fly-tipping on a Thetford estate has been labelled as "absolutely disgusting" after a pair of sofas were dumped there.

The two pieces of furniture were found on Sunday (May 24) at Canon's Walk, the footpath running between St John's Way and St Martin's Way.

It had, however, been removed by Monday morning, although Breckland confirmed its own officers were not responsible.

Denise Green, who lives in the area, said fly-tipping in the area had become a prominent issue in recent times.

"I'm so disappointed in the disregard being shown to the area," she said. "The sofas were dumped right outside my neighbour's kitchen window.

"I reported it on Sunday morning and they were collected by someone on Monday morning. But to add insult to injury, a resident has already decided to dump another item on there.

"I know it's a council estate but there really is no need for it. It's absolutely disgusting."