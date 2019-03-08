'They have no consideration for our beautiful countryside'-Norfolk residents' anger over fly-tipping

Rubbish dumped at the aerodrome off Bewell Road in Downham Market. Picture: Frances Rayner Archant

Families have expressed concern over fly-tipping in a Norfolk town.

Dog food tins and crockery were among the items dumped on the unused aerodrome off Bexwell Road in Downham Market, where Second World War planes used to land.

Frances Rayner, from Downham Market, came across the rubbish on Monday, July 15.

She said: "I run and walk my dog through there and I've been seeing the amount of fly-tipping increase over the last month.

"What I don't understand is why people are dumping black bin bags when they can go in household rubbish bins.

"There was a basket of old crockery which could have gone to a charity shop.

"At a time when disposal of waste should be everyone's top priority I can't believe people can be so lazy and have no consideration for our beautiful countryside."

The Borough council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk cleared the area on Wednesday, July 17.