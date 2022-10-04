Fines issued after furniture and waste dumped by fly-tippers

Fly-tippers who dumped furniture and household waste in west Norfolk have been fined.

A fixed penalty notice of £300 has been issued by West Norfolk Borough Council to two offenders who discarded their unwanted items illegally.

Waste was dumped on land at Hextable Road in King's Lynn, near the junction with Lansdowne Road, which was linked to a house move.

It included household furniture such as side units, a mattress base and a dismantled wardrobe as well as general waste.

Waste dumped in Tilney All Saints in a layby along the A47 - Credit: West Norfolk Borough Council

In Tilney All Saints, waste was dumped in a layby along the A47 and included bags of household rubbish.

Most household rubbish can be disposed of for free or at a low cost but a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for dumping it can cost up to £300.

For serious or repeat offenders, prosecution can result in fines of up to £50,000 and even imprisonment.

Paul Kunes, the borough council’s cabinet member for the environment and a board member of the Norfolk Waste Partnership, said: “Fly-tipping is wrong on so many levels and there is no excuse for it.

"It is a hazard to people, wildlife and the environment, and it makes an unsightly mess that spoils how people feel about our wonderful borough.

Waste dumped in Tilney All Saints in a layby along the A47 - Credit: West Norfolk Borough Council

“The council has committed to invest more than £300,000 over three years in tackling fly-tipping and we are starting to see results from that, with tips being cleared more quickly and more prosecutions.

“We want to send a clear message to offenders that it really isn’t worth it. We will find out who you are and we will prosecute you.”

For people with waste to dispose of, there are tips across the county, including centres at King’s Lynn, Heacham, Wereham and Docking.

Household furniture and waste dumped in Hextable Road in King's Lynn - Credit: West Norfolk Council

Large items that householders cannot dispose of can be collected using the council’s bulky waste service, which costs £31.50 for up to three large items.

It is legal to pay a waste carrier to dispose of waste but people are urged to check that they are registered on the Environment Agency's website.