Fly-tippers dump sofa in King's Lynn street

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:01 PM April 29, 2022
Fly tippers illegally dumped furniture in King's Lynn.

Fly-tippers illegally dumped furniture in King's Lynn - Credit: King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

A sofa has been dumped by fly-tippers in a west Norfolk street. 

Two men illegally ditched the furniture in Walker Street, King's Lynn, at around 6.45pm on Monday, April 25. 

They were seen making their way along Sir Lewis Street from the direction of Loke Road and returned the same way.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council is looking for anyone who witnessed the fly-tipping incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should email csnn@west-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01553 616200 quoting case number 22/01948.



