Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Fly-tippers caught in the act at Whitlingham Country Park

PUBLISHED: 12:24 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 14 May 2020

Fly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Fly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Video footage showing fly-tippers dumping waste in broad daylight have led the owners of a Norfolk estate to call on people to protect the county’s beauty spots.

Fly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: SubmittedFly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

The images, which have been sent to the police and South Norfolk District Council, show two people wearing face masks dumping PVC windows and large amounts of white powder at Old Whitlingham Lane, in Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse.

The incident, which was caught on camera by a member of the public, took place on Wednesday, April 29.

At the time, the fly-tippers were confronted by passers-by who shamed them into reloading the bulk of the waste into their vehicle and taking it away with them.

However, some of the debris, including the white powder, which has not yet been identified, was left at the site.

Fly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: SubmittedFly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

The cost of removing and correctly disposing of it, is not yet known, nor is the potential environmental damage caused by the fly-tipping.

A spokesperson for Crown Point Estate, which owns Whitlingham Country Park, said while this was not first case of fly-tipping on the wider estate, it was the first at Whitlingham and the first which had been caught on camera.

They said: “We are extremely disappointed to see the Whitlingham site being used in this way, and have passed all the details on to the police.

“Fly-tipping has become an issue for many beauty spots during this period and we would encourage anyone considering this to stop and think.

Fly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: SubmittedFly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

“Not only does it cause a costly and unsightly mess, it also affects the wildlife and can ruin the enjoyment of the area for others.

“In these difficult times we are more aware of the value of our outdoor spaces than ever and we should all play our part in preserving the countryside and its wildlife.”

A spokesperson for South Norfolk District Council said investigations into the fly-tipping incident were ongoing.

After lockdown was enforced, The Flint Barn and Lime Tree Avenue car parks at Whitlingham Great Broad were closed to the public.

Following the government’s easing of restrictions the Whitlingham Charitable Trust, which manages the country park, has reopened both car parks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack

Mindaugas Arlauskas, who died after he was attcked in Wisbech on May 5 Picture: Submitted

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant
Drive 24