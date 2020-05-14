Video

WATCH: Fly-tippers caught in the act at Whitlingham Country Park

Fly-tippers seen discarding a white powder and PVC windows at Whitlingham during lockdown. Picture: Submitted Submitted

Video footage showing fly-tippers dumping waste in broad daylight have led the owners of a Norfolk estate to call on people to protect the county’s beauty spots.

The images, which have been sent to the police and South Norfolk District Council, show two people wearing face masks dumping PVC windows and large amounts of white powder at Old Whitlingham Lane, in Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse.

The incident, which was caught on camera by a member of the public, took place on Wednesday, April 29.

At the time, the fly-tippers were confronted by passers-by who shamed them into reloading the bulk of the waste into their vehicle and taking it away with them.

However, some of the debris, including the white powder, which has not yet been identified, was left at the site.

The cost of removing and correctly disposing of it, is not yet known, nor is the potential environmental damage caused by the fly-tipping.

A spokesperson for Crown Point Estate, which owns Whitlingham Country Park, said while this was not first case of fly-tipping on the wider estate, it was the first at Whitlingham and the first which had been caught on camera.

They said: “We are extremely disappointed to see the Whitlingham site being used in this way, and have passed all the details on to the police.

“Fly-tipping has become an issue for many beauty spots during this period and we would encourage anyone considering this to stop and think.

“Not only does it cause a costly and unsightly mess, it also affects the wildlife and can ruin the enjoyment of the area for others.

“In these difficult times we are more aware of the value of our outdoor spaces than ever and we should all play our part in preserving the countryside and its wildlife.”

A spokesperson for South Norfolk District Council said investigations into the fly-tipping incident were ongoing.

After lockdown was enforced, The Flint Barn and Lime Tree Avenue car parks at Whitlingham Great Broad were closed to the public.

Following the government’s easing of restrictions the Whitlingham Charitable Trust, which manages the country park, has reopened both car parks.