Flowers and windmill stolen from baby's grave

Published: 4:40 PM June 17, 2021

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crime taking place. - Credit: Archant

A small plastic windmill decorated with flowers has been stolen from a baby's grave.

The entrance to London Road cemetery in Thetford. - Credit: Google

The item was taken from the London Road cemetery in Thetford sometime between 10.30am on Friday, June 4 and 2pm on Saturday, June 12.

The victim, who lost her baby when she was four months pregnant, is keen to find those responsible.

Norfolk Constabulary is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Greenwood in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/41102/21.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.