News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Flowers and windmill stolen from baby's grave

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:40 PM June 17, 2021   
Police on patrol.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crime taking place. - Credit: Archant

A small plastic windmill decorated with flowers has been stolen from a baby's grave.

The entrance to London Road cemetery in Thetford.

The entrance to London Road cemetery in Thetford. - Credit: Google

The item was taken from the London Road cemetery in Thetford sometime between 10.30am on Friday, June 4 and 2pm on Saturday, June 12.

The victim, who lost her baby when she was four months pregnant, is keen to find those responsible.

Norfolk Constabulary is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Greenwood in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/41102/21.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
  2. 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  1. 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
  2. 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
  3. 6 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
  4. 7 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  5. 8 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
  6. 9 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
  7. 10 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
Norfolk
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon