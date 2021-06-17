Flowers and windmill stolen from baby's grave
Published: 4:40 PM June 17, 2021
A small plastic windmill decorated with flowers has been stolen from a baby's grave.
The item was taken from the London Road cemetery in Thetford sometime between 10.30am on Friday, June 4 and 2pm on Saturday, June 12.
The victim, who lost her baby when she was four months pregnant, is keen to find those responsible.
Norfolk Constabulary is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.
Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Greenwood in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/41102/21.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
