Detectives given longer to question Downham Market murder suspects
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Detectives have been given more time to question two men arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Downham Market.
The pair were detained in the town on Sunday evening, after officers were called to a house in Bullrush Avenue following reports of a disturbance at the property.
A 39-year-old was found with serious head injuries and despite efforts to save him he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 47-year-old man was arrested at the property while a second suspect, aged 22, was detained in Paradise Road a few hours later.
Both were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to the King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
Police have now been given more time to question the pair, as their investigations continue.
A cordon remains in place at the property today, with a police car sat outside the address and an officer stood by the front door.
A single bunch of red and white flowers has been left on top of a bin near the house.
Meanwhile, locals have taken to social media to express their concerns over the death.
Josie Ratcliffe, town and borough councillor, said she first became aware of the incident after hearing a helicopter circling and seeing comments on social media on Sunday evening.
She said: "People were sharing their concerns and one or two contacted me directly over fears about public safety. It is a very alarming situation."
But the councillor said she wants to reassure the wider community that there was not a risk to them, following police comments about the incident.
Local policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said all those involved are known to one another.
He added: "We're confident the wider public were not at risk.
“We have a team of experienced detectives on this case who are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident."
A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out today to establish the cause of the death.