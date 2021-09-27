Flowers left by road in tribute after man's death
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Flowers have been left by the side of a north Norfolk road, after the death of a man following a fight there.
Messages of condolence to the victim, who has not yet been named by police, were also left at the scene on Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market.
One message read: "Thank you for being you (original bloke!)" and another read "you will be missed".
The man, aged in his 50s and understood to be Dale Jackson, sustained serious head injuries following the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, September 17.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening head injuries.
Police have since confirmed the man died in hospital on Thursday (September 23) and that a Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Most Read
- 1 County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel
- 2 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
- 3 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis
- 4 Controversy reignited over 300 home scheme on edge of Norwich
- 5 Revealed: Where most parking tickets have been issued in Norfolk
- 6 Key workers share 'unnecessary and frustrating' impact of panic-buying
- 7 Huge seaside home with indoor pool for sale for £600,000
- 8 'It's looking bleak' - City taxi firms respond to panic-buying at the pumps
- 9 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
- 10 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub