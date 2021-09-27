News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flowers left by road in tribute after man's death

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:25 PM September 27, 2021   
Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road.

Flowers have been left by the side of a north Norfolk road, after the death of a man following a fight there.

Messages of condolence to the victim, who has not yet been named by police, were also left at the scene on Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market.

One message read: "Thank you for being you (original bloke!)" and another read "you will be missed".

Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road. Picture: Danielle Booden

The man, aged in his 50s and understood to be Dale Jackson, sustained serious head injuries following the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, September 17.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening head injuries.

Police have since confirmed the man died in hospital on Thursday (September 23) and that a Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

