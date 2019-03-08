'Stolen' baskets were removed by council after tall people hit their heads

The owner said: "It feels targeted given that nobody else lost theirs." Photo: Kinsey foster Archant

A set of hanging flower baskets which were reported as stolen to police have been recovered - after it was revealed they were actually removed by a town council.

The Pomegranate restaurant & art gallery in Bungay believed the baskets which hung over the front entrance were stolen on Saturday, September 28.

At the time, restaurant manager Kinsey Foster described the theft as 'planned' and was suspicious of two males who had been loitering around businesses in the market town.

However, it has since emerged the hanging geraniums were removed by Bungay Town Council after "very tall people" hit their heads on the heavy basket.

Simon Thompson who is chair of the Bungay in Bloom, said the hanging baskets were hanging too low and the town council had received complaints asking for them to be removed.

Mr Thompson, who also owns the town's fruit and vegetable store, said: "Tall men were hitting their heads on them. They got in touch with the council who got a handy man in to take them down and they are now at the back of my shop.

"That is one of the things, they never get stolen because they weigh a tonne. They are fine, they are not stolen, they are with me."

Miss Foster described the incident as "disappointing" and claimed no one from the council or representatives from Bungay in Bloom contacted her about removal.

"I am very disappointed, we are a new business and wanted to do something nice for the town," she said.

She said a man had contacted the restaurant complaining he hit his head on the basket, which are around two metres from the ground, but she claims he admitted to being on his phone at the time.

"If you know you are that tall, you duck at door ways, it is a natural thing to do.

"I am even more disappointed I wasn't told about them being removed. Common courtesy - what has happened to people these days?"

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We were contacted for reports of a theft at Pomegranate restaurant."