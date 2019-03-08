Search

Can you help? Power saw stolen during outbuilding break-in

PUBLISHED: 16:50 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 17 October 2019

Polcie have issued a witness appeal after an outbuilding in Flixton was broken into. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are seeking witnesses after an outbuilding was broken into.

The outbuilding, located in The Street in Flixton, was broken into at sometime just after midnight on Sunday, October 13 and 3.10pm on Monday, October 14.

A police spokesman said: "Entry was gained by sawing off the lock.

"A power saw was stolen from within.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this crime please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/62822/19 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

