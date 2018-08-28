Search

Advanced search

Flick knife is a ‘family heirloom’, man tells court

PUBLISHED: 13:09 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:09 22 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man has claimed that a flick knife found in his car is a “family heirloom”, a court heard.

Ionut Manea, 24, was stopped by police, who found the knife, which he claimed was an heirloom collected after his father died.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Manea was stopped in Arminghall Close, Norwich on October 16. They found the flick knife and a multi-tool with locking blades.

Manea denied possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing a knife in a public place.

Manea, of Paine Road, Heartsease, will stand trial on January 2. He admitted using a car without insurance and driving without a licence on October 16.

During interview he told police he had a Romanian driving licence.

Alistair Taunton, defending, said Manea was told by the person whose car he borrowed that he would be covered by trade insurance but was not.

District Judge Nicholas Watson disqualified Manea from driving for two years and fined him £200. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast