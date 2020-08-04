Man jailed for assault after woman in 70s is threatened

Crinnion appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A man has been jailed for 10 weeks after a flat in Lowestoft was damaged and another man was assaulted.

Aaron Crinnion, 29, of no fixed abode, was given a 10-week jail sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one of assault when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, August 3.

Officers were alerted following reports of criminal damage and assault at a flat in Trafalgar Street, Lowestoft, at about 11am on Saturday, August 1.

A police spokesman said: “A man had attended the property and kicked the bottom pane of glass from a communal door.

“He then demanded money from the two occupants, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s.

“A third male in the property was also assaulted and had his mobile phone taken. Further damage to three internal doors at the property were also sustained before the offender left the premises.”

Police arrested Crinnion shortly afterwards and after being charged and remanded in custody, he pleaded guilty to the three charges at court on Monday.