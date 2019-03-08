Five-year-old boy assaulted in Norwich

A five-year-old boy was assaulted and suffered minor facial injuries in Norwich.

The boy, who was with a family member, was assaulted near the Next store in Riverside at around 3.20pm on Saturday, October 12.

A woman in her twenties was arrested in connection but was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact DC Paul White on 101 quoting crime reference 36/72076/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.