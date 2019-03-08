Search

Advanced search

Five-year-old boy assaulted in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 18 October 2019

The Riverside Retail Park. Mothercare, Early Learning Centre, Boots. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Riverside Retail Park. Mothercare, Early Learning Centre, Boots. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A five-year-old boy was assaulted and suffered minor facial injuries in Norwich.

The boy, who was with a family member, was assaulted near the Next store in Riverside at around 3.20pm on Saturday, October 12.

You may also want to watch:

A woman in her twenties was arrested in connection but was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact DC Paul White on 101 quoting crime reference 36/72076/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Drivers urged to avoid A11 after lorry overturns and causes delays

An overturned lorry has led to delays on the A11. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed PolicingTeam.

Man caught taking off trousers to try on women’s jeans in the middle of Tesco

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

TEAM NEWS: Body blow for Hanley and no early return for Zimbo

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley had groin surgery in the international break Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Young couple’s deaths were drug-related, inquest hears

An inquest has heard the deaths of Norwich couple Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were drug related Photo: Supplied

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists