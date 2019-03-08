Search

Five men to stand trial accused of stealing vans across East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 12:04 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 07 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Five men are to stand trial next year after they denied conspiring to steal Mercedes Sprinter vans across East Anglia.

Almantas Ziura, who is also known as Almantas Andriuskevicius, Ignas Bielevicius, both 24, and of London Road South in Lowestoft, Miroslav Pesko, 40, of Charlton, Dzanetas Simanskas, 26, of London Road South, Lowestoft and Tadas Taraskevicius, 26, of no fixed address, have been charged with conspiring with one another to steal Mercedes Sprinter vans in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridge between January 26 and September 6 this year.

Ziura, Bielevicius and Simanskas were also charged with fraudulently using registration marks, namely various number plates used on stolen motor vehicles during the same time period.

The five men appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 7) when they pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A trial has been set for March 2 next year.

