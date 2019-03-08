'My colleagues are not objects' - Five police officers assaulted while on duty

Five police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Saturday night. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

A police officer needed to have his head glued after an evening with saw him and four others assaulted while on duty.

On a typically busy Saturday night, five members of Norfolk Constabulary were assaulted, with two requiring emergency hospital treatment.

The incidents saw officers kicked, cut, bitten and bruised as they worked to protect the region.

Speaking about the incidents on Twitter, Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation, wrote: "Dreadful. Five of my colleagues assaulted last night just for doing their job.

"Various injuries including kicks, cuts, bruising to the head. Officer bitten. Two officers required A&E treatment. One had to have head glued.

"My colleagues are human beings, not inanimate objects to be attacked."

