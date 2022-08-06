News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five people arrested after stolen BMW recovered

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:28 AM August 6, 2022
Five people are in custody after a BMW was stolen in west Norfolk. 

Five people are in custody after a BMW was stolen in west Norfolk - Credit: King's Lynn Police

Five people have been taken into police custody after a stolen BMW was recovered and they were caught after a foot chase.

The car was stolen from the west Norfolk area and located at around 5.30pm on Friday (August 5) in a rural area near Downham Market. 

This was due to teamwork between Norfolk Police response officers and Operation Moonshot West, which uses roadside camera data to spot people potentially breaking the law.

After containing the vehicle, tracking by police dog Neeko and foot chases by officers, five people were arrested and taken into custody in King's Lynn. 

They are currently awaiting interview and enquiries are ongoing, with the vehicle recovered. 

