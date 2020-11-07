‘No excuse’: Motorist caught doing 55mph in 30mph zone

A series of speed checks have been carried out in a village this week.

Suffolk Police officers conducted the speed checks in Shadingfield, near Beccles, on November 5 and November 6, with five motorists issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TOR).

Among the motorists stopped was one driver who was issued with a TOR after being captured doing 55mph in a 30mph limit.

Other drivers were stopped and issued with TOR’s after they were captured travelling at 44mph, 48mph, 50mph and 53mph in the 30mph areas.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: “Over November 5/6, officers conducted speed enforcement in Shadingfield.

“Five TORS (Traffic Offence Report) were issued to drivers travelling at 44, 48, 50, 53, 55mph in the 30mph limit!

“We will continue to do further speed enforcement across our area over the next few months.

“#noexcuse.”