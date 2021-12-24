News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five due to appear in court charged with drugs offences after cocaine found in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:14 PM December 24, 2021
The courts in Norwich. Picture: Adrian Judd.

Five people are due at Norwich Crown Court next month charged with drugs offences. - Credit: Archant

Five people arrested after a substantial quantity of cocaine was found on two men stopped by police in Norwich are due in court next month.

Around two kilos of cocaine and a large amount of cash was found on the pair, when they were stopped by officers in Trowse on December 8.

Further enquiries led police to locate more drugs and cash at locations across the county and into Suffolk.

Five of the seven people arrested have been charged and are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on January 7 next year after previously appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 10.

They are:

Artur Januskiewicz, 35, of Verbena Road, Cringleford, who was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

Sigitas Ablonskis, 28, of Scott Road, Norwich, who was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property. 

Tommy Azahri, 26, of Nursey Close, Norwich, who was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property. 

Ben Houghton, 21, of Debnam Close, Norwich who was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs. 

Przemyslaw Mysiala, 39, of Maidenhead, Berkshire who was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property. 

A woman in her 30s who was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and a man in his 40s, arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs, have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.  

