Appeal after five dogs stolen from kennels
PUBLISHED: 15:57 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 06 November 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace five dogs which have been stolen.
The dogs are believed to have been stolen from a property at Walpole St Andrew, near King’s Lynn, sometime between 2am and 8am on Thursday.
Two six-month-old, female Cocker Spaniels, two adult, female Coten de Tulears and one adult, male Toy Poodle were found to be missing after an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry through a fence and doors into outdoor kennels.
Officers are keen to trace the dogs, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78149/20.
