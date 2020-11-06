Search

Advanced search

Appeal after five dogs stolen from kennels

PUBLISHED: 15:57 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 06 November 2020

The two spaniels which were stolen from a property in Walpole St Andrew Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

The two spaniels which were stolen from a property in Walpole St Andrew Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace five dogs which have been stolen.

One of the Cotens which were stolen in the raid Picture supplied by Norfolk ConstabularyOne of the Cotens which were stolen in the raid Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

The dogs are believed to have been stolen from a property at Walpole St Andrew, near King’s Lynn, sometime between 2am and 8am on Thursday.

Two six-month-old, female Cocker Spaniels, two adult, female Coten de Tulears and one adult, male Toy Poodle were found to be missing after an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry through a fence and doors into outdoor kennels.

The second Coten which was stolen Picture supplied by Norfolk ConstabularyThe second Coten which was stolen Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

Officers are keen to trace the dogs, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78149/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Man admits murdering devoted mother of three

Michael Cowey. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency services on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 60s first Covid-19 patient to die at N&N in more than a month

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘No sentence will ever be enough’ - Heartbroken mum speaks as man admits murdering her daughter

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Farke’s fear over football’s response to pandemic

Daniel Farke wants a rethink when it comes to the demands on his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Swansea City - Doubts over Rupp, Cantwell, Placheta, Stiepi, Gibson and Sorensen; Quintilla ruled out

Todd Cantwell suffered an ankle injury in training during the week for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd