Appeal after five dogs stolen from kennels

The two spaniels which were stolen from a property in Walpole St Andrew Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace five dogs which have been stolen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the Cotens which were stolen in the raid Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary One of the Cotens which were stolen in the raid Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

The dogs are believed to have been stolen from a property at Walpole St Andrew, near King’s Lynn, sometime between 2am and 8am on Thursday.

Two six-month-old, female Cocker Spaniels, two adult, female Coten de Tulears and one adult, male Toy Poodle were found to be missing after an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry through a fence and doors into outdoor kennels.

The second Coten which was stolen Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary The second Coten which was stolen Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

Officers are keen to trace the dogs, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78149/20.