Spot the scam: five cold calling scams Norfolk residents need to watch out for

Norfolk County Council along with Norfolk police have warned about multiple scams trying to catch residents out. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Norfolk County Council and Norfolk police have warned about multiple scams trying to catch residents out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council along with Norfolk police have warned about multiple scams trying to catch residents out. Photo: Getty Images Norfolk County Council along with Norfolk police have warned about multiple scams trying to catch residents out. Photo: Getty Images

Here are five scams you need to be aware of:

North Norfolk rogue roofing repairs trader

Police have received reports of men cold calling at properties offering to undertake 'roofing repairs'. The trader was previously seen to be using a sign written white Ford Transit van.

Norfolk Police said: "We are warning residents to be on their guard after receiving further reports of doorstep cold callers offering roofing services, this time in the north Norfolk area.

Photographs posted on social media show officers on Whitehart Street, with police cars blocking the road. Picture: James Bass Photographs posted on social media show officers on Whitehart Street, with police cars blocking the road. Picture: James Bass

"Trading Standards advises never to deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to undertake work on or around your property."

'Trusted trader' in Norfolk can be found on the council's directory here: www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader.

Telephone cold calls claiming to be from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP)

People have reported telephone cold calls claiming to be from the DWP.

Norfolk County Council along with Norfolk police have warned about multiple scams trying to catch residents out. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Norfolk County Council along with Norfolk police have warned about multiple scams trying to catch residents out. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

The caller said they were part of the DWP and would be removing a sum of money from residents' accounts. The caller asked for bank details and National Insurance numbers.

Norfolk police said: "We always advise to be very wary of any approach made by a telephone cold call. If you receive this type of call our advice is do not interact with the call and hang up immediately."

Telephone cold calls claiming to be from British Gas

You may also want to watch:

Residents across Norfolk have reported to police telephone cold calls claiming to be from British Gas.

The caller stated that the resident's meter needed replacing and wanted to 'book an appointment'.

Once the appointment was booked the caller asked for bank details as they 'could get some money back'.

Norfolk police said: "The resident hung up and called British Gas who confirmed that this call was not legitimate.

"We always advise to be wary of telephone cold calls and the claims made during them.

"If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from British Gas do not give or confirm any personal or financial details, hang up, wait five minutes and then contact British Gas directly."

Telephone cold calls about 'your car insurance"

Norfolk residents have also reported telephone cold calls claiming to be from a car insurance company.

The caller asks residents to provide bank details over the phone so they can arrange to take payment.

Telephone cold calls claiming 'your IP address has been compromised'

Norfolk police are also warning about telephone cold calls delivering a recorded message claiming your 'IP address has been compromised and is at risk over the next 24 hours' and to 'press 1 now to be connected to an engineer'.

Norfolk police said: "These calls are not genuine and are likely to be used to seek remote access to computers, gather personal, account or financial details or attempt to take payments."

- Police advise that if you receive any of the calls above, do not press any keys if prompted, hang up and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

- Anyone concerned about possible rogue trader activity in Norfolk can contact Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice consumer help line via their online reporting form or by telephone on 03454 040506.