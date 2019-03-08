Search

Vandals throw rocks through car windows in damage spree

PUBLISHED: 17:08 25 October 2019

Multiple cars have been damaged in North Walsham in one night. Picture: Denise Robson/ Becky Bateman/ Angela Powles

Multiple cars have been damaged in North Walsham in one night. Picture: Denise Robson/ Becky Bateman/ Angela Powles

Five cars have been vandalised in a spate of vehicle attacks in North Walsham.

The five cars were damaged in the early hours of Thursday, October 24 in Fairview Road, Brick Kiln Farm, Lime Tree Road and Nelson Road.

Damage included the smashing of windows, some with rocks, wing mirrors being damaged and paintwork keyed.

Becky Bateman, whose father's black Renault Megane was one of the two cars vandalised on Fairview Road, said: "I just don't know why people need to do it, I wouldn't dream of vandalising someone else's property."

Denise Robson, whose daughter's white and red Ford KA had the windows smashed on Lime Tree Road, said: "My daughter's car has been smashed by mindless idiots. There are no words to explain how angry and upset we all are.

Police can confirm that they are investigating a number of reports into criminal damages to cars in North Walsham. Pictuire: Becky Bateman

"It is always great to see how the town pulls together in times like this. Thank you for all the messages from our friends and from so many of you that we don't even know."

Norfolk police have confirmed that they are investigating a number of reports into criminal damage to cars in North Walsham overnight October 23-24.

Rachelle Griffith, whose blue Citroen Saxo had a rock thrown through the back window, said: "Nothing was stolen from the vehicle but in terms of affecting my everyday life, I am horrified.

Police can confirm that they are investigating a number of reports into criminal damages to cars in North Walsham. Pictuire: Becky BatemanPolice can confirm that they are investigating a number of reports into criminal damages to cars in North Walsham. Pictuire: Becky Bateman

"I am a full-time university student who works in the evenings and weekends as a domiciliary care assistant, which requires a vehicle to get from client to client, so not only do I have a car the insurance assume will be written off.

"I also am not able to continue working until I have a vehicle again, it's just awful."

No suspects have been identified, however the investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed anything should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police can confirm that they are investigating a number of reports into criminal damages to cars in North Walsham. Pictuire: Angela PowlesPolice can confirm that they are investigating a number of reports into criminal damages to cars in North Walsham. Pictuire: Angela Powles

