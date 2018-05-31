Search

Five arrests after police drugs raid

PUBLISHED: 06:44 29 April 2020

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police went to an address in Norwich city centre.

Officers from Norfolk police’s Norwich East safer neighbourhood team and specialist officers from the force went to the address in the Ber Street area on Tuesday (April 28) night.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and a fifth person was arrested over offences linked to not adhering to lockdown restrictions.

