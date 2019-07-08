Police continue illegal Norfolk rave investigations after releasing five men who were arrested

Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Five people who were arrested after an illegal rave in Norfolk have been released from police custody while police continue their investigations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police arrested five people and seized sound equipment after breaking up a rave in Grimston, west Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police Police arrested five people and seized sound equipment after breaking up a rave in Grimston, west Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

More than 600 people attended the rave at Massingham Heath, near Grimston, on Saturday (July 6) night into Sunday (July 7) morning.

Police were first called on Saturday night by a member of the public, who had noticed an advert for the event on Facebook.

Officers then discovered the event after they received further calls from people living nearby who were complaining about noise.

You may also want to watch:

About 150 vehicles were on site and officers monitored the event through the night, before specially trained officers disrupted the event yesterday afternoon, seizing sound equipment.

Three men, aged 25, 28 and 31, were arrested in connection with organising the event and two other men, aged 20 and 33, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.

The five men have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Temporary assistant chief constable Nick Davison said: "A significant policing operation was held on Sunday to ensure the event was disrupted and closed down safely, while securing evidence with a view to prosecuting organisers. The action taken falls in line with our robust approach to tackling such events.

"Raves, not uncommon at this time of year, can be very disruptive for local residents and landowners while the presence of hundreds of people and vehicles can also have a detrimental impact on the environment."