Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Five men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and equipping for a burglary

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:27 PM May 4, 2022
Tattersett Business Park near Fakenham.

Tattersett Business Park near Fakenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Five men have been arrested at a business park on suspicion of drug dealing and going equipped for burglary.

The men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at Tattersett Business Park near Fakenham on Monday, May 2. 

All five men have now been released under investigation.

Police say enquiries are ongoing. 

Norfolk Live News
Fakenham News

