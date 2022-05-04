Five men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and equipping for a burglary
Published: 3:27 PM May 4, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Five men have been arrested at a business park on suspicion of drug dealing and going equipped for burglary.
The men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at Tattersett Business Park near Fakenham on Monday, May 2.
All five men have now been released under investigation.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
