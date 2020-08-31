Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted. Archant

Police arrested five people after being pelted with missiles at an illegal rave which attracted at least 500 people to Thetford Forest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant

More than 100 officers were involved in a “significant operation” to break up the unlicensed music event, which began in an isolated area of the forest at Lynford on Saturday (August 29) night.

Specialist teams from across the region eventually moved in to disrupt the party - held near English Heritage site, Grimes Graves - late on Sunday afternoon.

They were, however, pelted with bottles and cans by some ravers, although Norfolk Constabulary said no officers were injured and the rave was shut down by around 6.30pm.

MORE: 500 people at illegal rave as paramedics rush to treat unwell man

Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant

Audio equipment, generators, the rig and a large flat-bed lorry used to transport the equipment was subsequently seized.

Party-goers were told to leave the area and five people, having refused to do so, were arrested.

Under new laws allowing police to penalise those involved in illegal gatherings, three were issued with a £100 fine at the scene, while two were taken into custody and later given the same penalty.

The event’s organisers, who could receive a £10,000 fine under the legislation, are yet to be identified.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison, who led the operation, said: “Our investigations are ongoing to trace the organisers and these enquiries are progressing well.

“We understand the disruption such events cause to local communities and the concern people will have, particularly as coronavirus continues to be a real threat.

“This was a well-established and planned event and we needed additional specialist resources to shut it down safely. More than 100 officers from four forces were involved in the operation, which is a significant task but one which led to the right results being achieved.

“I would like to thank local residents once again for their patience and understanding while we worked to close it down.”