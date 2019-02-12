Lamborghini-driving fitness fraudster admits online courses scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn YouTube/FitLearn

Two fraudsters today admitted running online courses which took thousands of pounds from customers hoping to become nutrition experts.

Scott Wolfe, 38, and Katie Hope, 34, pleaded guilty this morning at Norwich Crown Court.

They admitted fraudulent trading in 2015 and 2016 through two companies called British Nutrition Council Ltd and International Distance College Ltd.

The couple, of Unthank Road, Norwich, also admitted using a Lloyds bank account belonging to Hope to receive money from International Distance College Ltd.

They claimed the courses were accredited and recognised by the NHS and international bodies when they were not. They also failed to give customers refunds and misled them on price, the court heard.

Wolfe, who goes by several aliases, including Lord Scott Austin, was also charged with forgery by faking a document in 2015 claiming to be from the Department of Health.

Wolfe was charged on two other counts of transferring criminal property.

He moved more than £98,000 out of a bank account belonging to International Distance College to his own account in 2016. On a second occasion later that year he transferred another £10,000.

The two firms have never filed any accounts and were struck off in 2017 at Companies House.

An online forum is full of customer complaints about the nutritionist courses run by Wolfe.

One person wrote: “I paid, I was doing the exams nicely, and now they disappeared.”

Another said: “I’m currently going down the line of trying to somehow get my money back. I’ve lodged a complaint with the Citizens Advice Bureau. I’m now aware the diploma means nothing but want my money back.”

Another unhappy customer wrote: “They took my money and then disappeared. Total scam.”

More recently Wolfe and Hope have been involved with a new company in Lowestoft called FitLearn Ltd which offers personal training courses at the Enterprise Park.

They are not directors or shareholders in the firm but Wolfe has promoted himself as the “founder” of the Norwich-registered company.

In a video on YouTube published in September last year, Wolfe gives viewers a tour of the FitLearn base, driving there in a Lamborghini.

And in an advert taken out by FitLearn in this newspaper last year Wolfe states he is personal trainer and an “expert in the field of fat loss” as well as the founder of FitLearn.

The advert says he has worked in the fitness industry for 20 years, including appearing on Sky TV as a personal trainer.

Hope is listed as a personal trainer and tutor in the advert.

Fitlearn states on its website its courses are accredited and that was confirmed by the accreditation body to this newspaper. There is no suggestion of criminal behaviour at FitLearn.

Wolfe has 14 previous convictions including for dishonesty.

They will be sentenced in April.