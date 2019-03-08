Search

Watch: Police want to speak to these men about fishing tackle theft

PUBLISHED: 11:52 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 24 October 2019

Police want to speak to these men about the theft of fishing tackle Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police have released CCTV of two men they are trying to trace in connection with the theft of fishing tackle worth thousands of pounds.

The equipment, which is worth about £4,500, was stolen at about 8pm on Tuesday, October 15 from outside a property in Bevills Place, March.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV, or who may have been offered fishing tackle for sale.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/74049/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

