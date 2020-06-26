Thieves steal carp from garden pond

Witnesses are being sought after fish were stolen from a pond in the garden of a home.

Police are seeking information in connection with the overnight theft of two fish in Lowestoft.

The fish were stolen from a pond in the front garden of a home in Greenacre Crescent at some point between 10pm on Wednesday, June 24 and 8am on Thursday, June 25.

A police spokesman said: “Two carp, one nearly two feet long, the other about a foot long, were taken from a pond in a front garden.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or if you know the whereabouts of the two fish should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/35513/20, on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

