Search

Advanced search

Bus company divert route after windows smashed by vandals

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 June 2020

First Eastern Counties have incurred several targeted incidents of vandalism on its excel services when leaving the town of Swaffham. Picture: Mike Sewell

First Eastern Counties have incurred several targeted incidents of vandalism on its excel services when leaving the town of Swaffham. Picture: Mike Sewell

2020 Mike Sewell

Objects repeatedly being thrown at buses from an A47 bridge, leaving windows smashed, has seen its operator forced to divert the route.

First Eastern Counties has reported several targeted incidents of vandalism on its excel services when leaving the town of Swaffham.

Objects have been thrown at the vehicles from the A47 bridge near Tesco and Waitrose, leaving windows smashed and bodywork damaged.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: “Over the last couple of weeks we have experienced several incidents where our excel buses have been targeted and damaged by youths when leaving the town of Swaffham just past Tesco and Waitrose under the A47 bridge.

“Damage has been sustained to the bodywork and windows of our buses, but thankfully no passengers travelling have been injured.

“We have notified the police of the incidents and we are working with them to try and identify the people involved.”

Police are investigating the incidents and have asked anybody who witnessed the damage or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Since the incidents, First has made the decision to divert all buses travelling towards Norwich until further notice.

You may also want to watch:

After serving Swaffham’s Market Place, services will travel via Mangate Street and Norwich Road to join the A47 at the services.

Bus stops on Station Street and Castle Acre Road, including those for Tesco, Waitrose and Plowright Medical Centre, will not be served.

Services travelling from Norwich are unaffected.

Mr Speed said: “To keep our customers safe, we have diverted services away from the area.

“We apologise to customers for the disruption to your services.”

In relation to one incident, a spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Police are investigating following an incident of criminal damage to a bus on Saturday, May 23.

“At around 5.30pm at the junction of the A1065 with the A47, a projectile smashed two windows of a bus.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage they may have captured from around 5pm on the day should call PC Calum Spearman on 101 quoting crime ref 36/33614/20.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Are house prices set to crash in Norfolk?

The recent drop in house sales does not signal a lack of demand, says Jan Hytch. Picture: Getty Images

‘Not a lot we can do’ - Organisers ‘sad’ as only two traders turn up to market relaunch

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Not a lot we can do’ - Organisers ‘sad’ as only two traders turn up to market relaunch

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Stay cautious’ - Health boss plea to not meet indoors ahead of rainy weekend

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

‘It won’t be business as usual’- dentists prepare for challenges of reopening

Dentists are preparing to reopen their practices. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham
Drive 24