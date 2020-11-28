Norfolk firms urged to help tackle domestic abuse in the county

Published: 8:44 AM November 28, 2020

Organisations across Norfolk are being asked to sign up to a new countywide campaign to help victims of domestic abuse.

The Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Group in Norfolk (DASVG), which involves councils, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN), police and health organisations, has launched the HEAR campaign.

The campaign, launched for White Ribbon Day on November 25, asks organisations to pledge their support and make simple changes to policy which will help any employees who might be suffering domestic abuse.



Companies and employers have an important role to play in helping to prevent domestic abuse where it impacts on the workplace - and when a victim's work, productivity and safety are affected.



Gavin Thompson, chairman of the DASVG, said: "We must work together to prevent abuse and make sure our communities and homes are safe for everyone 365 days of the year.



"With more people having to work from home due to the pandemic, it is incumbent upon us as employers to ensure those at risk of abuse know they will be heard and help is out there.



"I would encourage organisations, no matter how large or small, to sign up to the HEAR pledge, together we can all help make a difference by saying #NoToDomesticAbuse."





HEAR stands for Help, Educate, Awareness and Respond, with organisations being asked to pledge to do the same for staff and others.

Norwich City Football Club is one of the first organisations to have signed up to the campaign.

Zoe Ward, Norwich City Football Club's business and project director, said: "Employers have a responsibility to create a safe and supportive environment and, by committing to educate and raise awareness amongst our colleagues, we can play our part in tackling domestic abuse together."



Mandy Proctor, chief executive of the domestic violence and abuse services charity Leeway, added: "This is a very important campaign, raising awareness of domestic abuse and encouraging organisations to take an active role in tackling it.



"We all have a part to play to stop domestic abuse and to break the silence that so often surrounds it."

Visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/what-we-do-and-how-we-work/campaigns/hear-campaign to sign up to the campaign.