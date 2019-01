Firefighters tackle deliberate fire near play park

The Howdale at Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters were called to tackle a deliberate fire near a playing field in Downham Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire was started just before 6.30 pm on Thursday, January 24 in a bin outside the Howdale park on Howdale Road, Downham Market.

Two fire engines attended and firefighters used a hand appliance to extinguish the blaze.