Firefighter's bike stolen in Norfolk town

Enquiries are still ongoing after a bike theft in Attleborough - Credit: Archant/ Steve Taylor

A retained firefighter was left without the transport he needs to help save lives after it was stolen in a Norfolk town.

Steve Taylor was shocked to discover the theft which happened after 4pm on Monday (October 31) in Attleborough after he returned from a call out.

But after launching a Facebook appeal which generated hundreds of shares online, Mr Taylor's wife Sam said they managed to track down the grey Carrera mountain bike less than 24 hours later - 10 miles down the road in Watton.

He said: "The support from the community has been amazing.

Sam Taylor - Credit: Archant

"We had lots of messages with information and then one from someone in Watton saying they found the bike."

Mrs Taylor said the bike had been discovered without its mudguards and while the family were pleased to have it back, she was concerned about the potential of similar incidents happening.

"With Christmas coming up, there will be lots of people wanting to treat their children to bikes and it'll be devastating if anything happens to them," she added.

"It's too easy for people to steal bikes and stick them on a marketplace."

Steve Taylor with his bike - Credit: Steve Taylor

A police spokesman confirmed enquires into the theft were ongoing.

She said: "The incident occurred in Church Street, Attleborough, after a grey Carrera mountain bike was stolen from outside a business premises.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."