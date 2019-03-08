Man accused of arson after several houses damaged in blaze

A man is due to appear in court next month in connection with an arson incident in Lowestoft.

The man has been served a summons to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 11 where he will be charged with arson.

It comes after officers were called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service about 8.40pm on Tuesday, March 19, following reports of a fire at a house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft.

The fire caused significant damage to the house and a number of other terraced properties but no one was injured.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday, March 29 on suspicion of arson and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "The man has since been summoned to court where he will be charged with arson."