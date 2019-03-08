Drone deployed to find driver who left the scene of an accident

The crash happened on the B1145 near to Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The fire service drone was deployed to help police find a driver who left the scene of an accident in Bawdeswell.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called at around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 19 to the B1145 near Bawdeswell Garden Centre, near Reepham.

The crash involved a Citroen Picasso and a Scania lorry.

The driver of the car fled the scene and police called on the fire service at 12.49am to assist in locating them.

An appliance from Reepham Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended as well as the drone from Wymondham.

The driver was not located. No one was injured in the crash.

Anyone who may have information should contact Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.