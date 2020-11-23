Search

Advanced search

Fire which tore through derelict school building being treated as arson

PUBLISHED: 16:59 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 23 November 2020

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Archant

A fire which tore through a derelict former school over the weekend is being treated as arson by police.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: ArchantShortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

On Saturday afternoon, firefighters were called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, and worked through the night to tackle the flames.

Firefighters were not able to leave the scene until around 10.15am on Sunday morning, having been first alerted shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

And today, Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating the blaze as a suspected arson, with a neighbour describing their garden as having been filled with embers and smoke across Saturday evening.

The man, who lives on nearby Tower Hill but did not wish to be named, said: “As we were downwind of the fire we got surrounded by thick, noxious smoke, with ash and embers coming into our garden.

“At one point we just had to leave the house it was that bad - but because of the lockdown we just ended up sitting in our car until we could go back.

“We heard banging and shouting from the site Friday evening which we reported to the police, so it was a little frustrating that not 24 hours later the building was on fire.”

It is not the first time the former preparatory school, which has been vacant since 2010, has fallen victim of a fire. In 2018, a similar blaze tore through the building, though an arson investigation was closed without any further action taken.

The neighbour added: “It is frustrating to live so close to a building which has just been left to derelict - it has become a constant worry and something needs to be done with it. Anything would be better than just leaving it prone to trespassers and arson.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are investigating a fire that happened at the former Langley Preparatory School site off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday evening (November 21, 2020).

“The fire is currently being treated as arson. We also received a report of anti-social behaviour at the site on Saturday, November 21. Enquiries are ongoing.”

READ MORE: Pictures show aftermath of fire at former school site

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shops, gyms, pubs reopen and fans back into football as PM says lockdown ends on December 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears via video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Farke explains why Leitner and Drmic won’t be returning to his City squad despite injury problems

Moritz Leitner, left, and Josip Drmic have not been involved at Norwich City this season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video shows moment Norfolk labourer arrested for string of child sex offences

David Wilson from King's Lynn, who has admitted 96 sex offences Picture: National Crime Agency

Three meat factory workers test positive for coronavirus - more staff to be tested

Three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among workers at C&K Meats in Eye Picture: ARCHANT

£60 fine for resident who drove six miles to dump household rubbish in public bin

A South Lopham resident who drove six miles to dump household waste in a public bin in East Harling has been fined. Picture: Archant