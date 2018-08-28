Fire and police called to reports of ‘suspicious’ lead theft at village church

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue on the scene after reports of a person stealing lead in Northwold. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

Police and the fire service were called to a village church following reports of a person stealing lead from its roof.

St Andrews church in Northwold. Photograph Simon Parker St Andrews church in Northwold. Photograph Simon Parker

Officers from Breckland Police and Kings Lynn Police went to St Andrew’s Church in Northwold, near Thetford, at around 1.30am on Monday, December 31.

One fire crew from Methwold were also called to the scene and helped police search the church.

Norfolk Police said nothing was stolen but said they are treating the incident as suspicious and said there may have been someone trying to steal lead from the church.

Breckland Police said on Twitter: “Team 3 Thetford assisted Kings Lynn Police at Northwold village church this evening following a report of a person stealing lead.

“Full search completed with the assistance of Norfolk Fire. All in order.”

