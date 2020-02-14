Search

Financial adviser accused of £300,000 fraud

PUBLISHED: 08:21 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 14 February 2020

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

A financial adviser is due to appear in court on Friday accused of defrauding clients and his employer of £300,000.

Luke Durrant, from Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, is charged with two counts of fraud, allegedly carried out between 2016 and 2018.

"You were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of your clients," the charge sheet alleges. "You dishonestly abused that position."

He is expected to plead not guilty.

The 31-year old, who will appear before Norwich magistrates, worked for a company called Sophex Ltd, which trades as Lifetime Financial Solutions.

It has offices in Nacton, Suffolk and Blofield Heath, Norfolk.

The firm was established in 2005 and its website states the majority of its clients are in East Anglia and the South East.

