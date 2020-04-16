Search

Advanced search

Police say people abiding lockdown laws - but 126 still fined

PUBLISHED: 17:41 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 16 April 2020

Police patrol the supermarkets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough, making sure the public keep the 2m social distancing rule. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police patrol the supermarkets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough, making sure the public keep the 2m social distancing rule. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norfolk police chief said they are “grateful” to the public for the support they have shown in abiding lockdown laws to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyNorfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Recently released figures show that 126 people in Norfolk and 95 in Suffolk have been fined for flouting lockdown laws brought in to help stop the spread of Covid-19 following the outbreak of the epidemic.

The figures, which are for fines issued by police forces in England between March 27 and April 13 for alleged breaches of the new coronavirus lockdown laws, put the Norfolk force above the likes of Greater Manchester (38), Mersyside (42) and Metropolitan (81) in terms of fines issued.

But Norfolk Police said they were “really pleased” with the figures regarding those flouting coronavirus laws despite bosses insisting that the actual number of fines would be between 10 and 15 lower because of errors in the way they have been recorded.

Assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said Norfolk Police had to date received more than 2600 calls regarding people breaching coronavirus lockdown laws and had formally warned about 800 people.

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA WireA dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The fact that the force had been recorded as having issued just 126 fines was something she said the force was “really pleased” about and demonstrated the public’s help and the force’s policy about warning and informing those who had been breaching the government’s guidelines.

She said: “We’re really pleased. We’re really grateful to the public along with the agencies across the county we’ve worked in partnership with.”

The assistant chief constable said the figures were even more impressive given that much of the county was a tourist location and that north Norfolk in particular, was full of second home owners.

It was a message that was emphasised by a force spokesman, who said: “The overwhelming majority of people in Norfolk are adhering to the restrictions on movement to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Our approach to dealing with people who flout the law is fair but firm; officers follow a four-step escalation process and we will engage, explain and encourage in the first instance.

“Enforcement is last resort and, as the figures demonstrate, there have been many occasions where officers have been left with no other option.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Former Jarrold employees turned entrepreneurs to appear on BBC show

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, will be put to the test on an upcoming episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right, L-R Jamas from Exosuit, Neil from Lustre (the entrepreneurs they were up against), presenter Lucy Alexander and David Barrett from Totes Emosh Credit: David Barrett

Man whose body was found in river ‘lived a chaotic lifestyle’ inquest hears

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24